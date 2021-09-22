CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Atlas Air Worldwide Announces New ACMI Contract With FedEx

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) announced its subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc. has entered into a long-term agreement with FedEx to provide two 747-400 freighter aircraft on a full-time aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis. This new agreement is in addition to the company's existing multi-year peak season contract that provides FedEx with a minimum of five aircraft during the fourth quarter.

Both 747-400 freighters have entered service and are flying on behalf of FedEx to support their growing express and e-commerce network.

"We are pleased to grow our long-term relationship with FedEx. This agreement reflects the continued strong demand for airfreight capacity, particularly in the express and e-commerce markets," said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. "Atlas is a leader in supporting express networks, with a focus on operating the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft to deliver high levels of on-time performance for our customers."

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company's home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com .

Contacts: Investors: InvestorRelations@atlasair.com Media: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery Of First Of 13 New Boeing 737 Aircraft To Alaska Airlines

Today Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Air Lease Corporation Class A Report announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Alaska Airlines. Featuring CFM International LEAP -1B engines, this is the first of 13 new 737-9 aircraft confirmed to deliver to the airline as announced in November 2020 from ALC's orderbook with Boeing. This new 737-9 from ALC joins six 737-9s currently flying in Alaska Airlines' fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

FedEx Logistics Expands Operations With New Office In Korea

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) subsidiary FedEx Logistics has opened an office in Seoul, South Korea, in the latest expansion of its worldwide network. The new FedEx Logistics Korean organization will provide one-source, end-to-end logistics solutions, including international air and ocean cargo services, customs brokerage arrangements, trade solutions, and a range of value-added services.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

FedEx (FDX) Enters Into Long-Term Agreement With Atlas Air

FDX - Free Report) recently announced that it entered into a long-term air freight partnership with Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings’ (. AAWW - Free Report) subsidiary Atlas Air. The deal is aimed at boosting air cargo capacity during the peak shipping seasons. Per the deal, which is a huge positive...
INDUSTRY
KTAR News

Electrical contracting company announces Goodyear manufacturing plant

PHOENIX — Helix Electric announced Thursday it plans to open its first Arizona manufacturing facility in Goodyear. The San Diego-based business said it will fabricate components for electrical construction at a 112,000-square-foot West Valley plant. Those parts will be shipped to existing Helix Electric markets nationwide. The Arizona expansion will...
GOODYEAR, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Aaww#Atlas Air Inc#Acmi#Boeing#Sec
theloadstar.com

Atlas Air adds FedEx to its express customer base with ACMI deal

Atlas Air has brokered a long-term agreement with FedEx for two 747-400 freighters, on an ACMI basis, cementing Atlas Air’s position as an express capacity provider, with a significant portion of its business already contracted to FedEx rivals DHL and Amazon. Atlas said the new deal was in addition to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Atlas Air now operates two Boeing 747-400Fs for FedEx Express

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has announced its subsidiary Atlas Air, Inc. has entered into a long-term agreement with FedEx to provide two 747-400 freighter aircraft on a full-time aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis. This new agreement is in addition to the company’s existing multi-year peak season contract that provides FedEx with a minimum of five aircraft during the fourth quarter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Announces Tranche of Rate Hikes

FedEx Express rates will rise an average 5.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, as will Ground and Home Delivery. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheStreet

Mesa Air Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Mesa Airlines named Torque Zubeck as its new Chief Financial Officer. Zubeck has been working with Mesa since February as Senior Vice President of Finance. He will be taking over the position of CFO from President Michael Lotz and reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein. Lotz will continue his role as President of Mesa and will be involved in the strategic financial direction, corporate strategies, plans and policies of the company. He will be working closely with Zubeck through the transitional period.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Atlas Air And DHL Extend Cargo Flying Contracts For 20 Aircraft

Atlas Air announced last Tuesday that it had entered into contract extensions with DHL Express to continue operating 20 freighter aircraft. The continuance of this agreement will support DHL’s rapidly-growing express and e-commerce services with the deployment of Atlas (and subsidiary airline) freighters. “These agreements build on our successful 13-year...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Atlas Air and DHL Express extend agreements for 20 freighters

Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., announced it has entered into contract extensions with DHL Express to continue operating 20 freighter aircraft in support of their fast-growing express and e-commerce markets. These agreements build on the long-standing strategic partnership between Atlas Air Worldwide and DHL,...
INDUSTRY
airwaysmag.com

Atlas Air, DHL Extend Contract on Trans-Pacific Freighters

MIAMI – Atlas Air (5Y) and DHL Express (DY) have extended the existing contract to continue to operate 20 freighters and give support to the fast-growing markets of expresses cargo and e-commerce. The agreement, first signed in 2008, is the continuation of a long-standing partnership between 5Y and QY when...
INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

Urban-Air Port and Hyundai to build 65 eVTOL air hubs worldwide

UK advanced mobility specialist Urban-Air Port is strengthening its partnership with South Korean car maker Hyundai’s air mobility division in a project to build 65 urban airports for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles around the world. The project tightens the existing partnership between two leading pure players in...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Lufthansa Group announces new Air Dolomiti CEO

As one of Lufthansa Group‘s strategically important markets, Italy and the further development of Air Dolomiti is of major importance. Steffen Harbarth is the perfect choice for this new challenge given his considerable experience in commercial airline management and as Managing Director responsible for operational processes and Accountable Manager at Lufthansa CityLine.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Disgruntled pilots blast 5-year contract with Atlas Air

Pilots for all-cargo carrier Atlas Air are venting frustration over a new five-year contract imposed under binding arbitration even though analysts say the deal significantly raises pay toward the upper end of peers at comparable carriers. The outcome should provide labor certainty for Atlas as it tries to meet strong demand for shipping service, but union representatives warn the new benefits package will accelerate attrition rates and jeopardize service.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

FedEx, Salesforce announce end-to-end e-commerce solution

FedEx is shaking up the e-commerce space. The nationwide carrier on Tuesday announced a partnership with e-commerce software titan Salesforce to provide an end-to-end e-commerce and supply chain management solution. Shares of both companies are down following the news. The new offering, which the companies expect will become available to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

L3Harris Secures $85M Contract From US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has selected L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) robots to help protect its bases worldwide. The Air Force awarded L3Harris a 10-year, $85-million, IDIQ contract to produce up to 170 T7 robots to replace its existing 20-year-old Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) system mitigates explosive threats at bases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

Atlas Air pilots brand new contract 'catastrophic' for the carrier's peak season

Atlas Air’s pilots have lambasted the new contract decided by the arbitrator, calling it “catastrophic” for the airline. In an exclusive interview with The Loadstar, Robert Kirchner, Local 2750 Trustee, said: “Atlas Air’s business will be greatly damaged by this. They have lost the confidence and respect of a key employee group.”
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts With Physician Practices In Dallas, TX

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that through its partnership with Maxlink Health it has signed new contracts to provide its iUGO Care platform to three physician practices in Dallas, TX.
DALLAS, TX
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy