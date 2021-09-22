CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Adekan's Tsukiji Nao Launches New BL Isekai Manga in October

By Sep 22, 19:52
Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe October issue of Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on September 17 that Tsukiji Nao is launching a new manga titled Kyonyū Suki nanoni BL Kai ni Tensei Shimashita (I Like Big Boobs, But I Got Reincarnated into the Boys Love Realm) in the magazine's next issue on October 16.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

J-Novel Club Adds 4 New Light Novels, 1 New Manga

New licenses include Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter, Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers. J-Novel Club announced the license of four new light novels and one new manga on Monday:. This time, when Keisuke sets off down the road, someone sits beside him in the...
COMICS
Siliconera

Mother Pollyanna 2 Manga Scheduled to Release in October

The official Hobonichi Mother Project Twitter account has announced that the Pollyanna 2 “Mother” Official Comic compilation manga will release on October 21, 2021. Additionally, the official website shared the list of participants, which includes Undertale creator Toby Fox. The Pollyanna 2 “Mother” Official Comic compilation manga will cost 2,640 yen, or roughly $25. The full list of participants is currently available to view through the official website.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Junji Ito Launches Genkai Chitai Season 2 Manga

Horror manga creator Junji Ito revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that he has launched the second season of his Genkai Chitai (Disturbing Zone) on the AERA dot website. The manga will update on Tuesdays. The first chapter is titled "Demon King of Dust" ("Jinai no Maо̄"). Ito launched Genkai Chitai...
COMICS
Anime News Network

A Couple of Cuckoos TV Anime's Video Reveals Nao Tōyama as Hiro Segawa

The official website for the television anime of Miki Yoshikawa's A Couple of Cuckoos manga revealed a new key visual and began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals that Nao Tōyama is joining the cast as the character Hiro Segawa, and highlights the character.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suki#Isekai#Tsukiji Nao Launches#Kodansha#Shonen Magazine Edge
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Celebrate the Manga's 25th Anniversary

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans are celebrating the manga's monumental 25th Anniversary! Kazuki Takahashi's original series first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in September 1996, and ever since has sparked a huge franchise that has not only included the original spin-off, but several anime projects, sequels, movies, video games, merchandise, and even a real life trading card game that fans still actively play today. It started out as a much different kind of series than fans know it as today, but has still captured the imaginations of fans all around the world.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Duel Masters Gets New Isekai Manga Focused on Rule Variants

Shogakukan's Coro Coro Online website revealed on Tuesday that the Duel Masters franchise is getting a new manga titled Isekai Tensei Sengen Duel Masters Ha (Parallel World Reincarnation Declaration Duel Masters Supremacy). Kamiyui draws the manga, which debuted on Coro Coro Online on Friday. The manga centers on main character...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fujihiko Hosono Launches New Manga About '60s Student Protest Movement

The manga's story begins in April 1968, in the midst of Japan's university student protest movement. Hiroshi Tōgi leaves his hometown of Sendai to go to college in Tokyo with purpose. What awaits him is college life rife with chaos and division: between left and right wing, between the student government and university organizations, and more. Taken under his senior upperclassman Kuroki's wing, Hiroshi joins a student protest movement, and stumbles onto a destined encounter.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Val x Love's Ryōsuke Asakura Launches New Manga on December 2

Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai harem romcom series focuses on younger brother, 3 older sisters. This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ryōsuke Asakura is launching a new manga titled Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai (I Want to Be Exposed by the Shikizaki Sisters) in the magazine's first 2022 issue on December 2. The magazine teases the manga as a reincarnation harem romantic comedy involving a younger brother and older sisters. The manga centers on Yamada, a former freelance detective who reincarnates as the younger brother of three big-breasted older sisters.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Anime News Network

Ciao Deluxe Magazine Launches 8 New Manga in November

The following authors will launch new manga in the issue: An Nakahara, Akira Wao, Hasumi Fujita, Meme Iwaoka, Ai Amane, Suguru Tōya, Mikuri Hanahoshi, and Yua Hayama. Nakahara's Kirarin Revolution idol manga inspired a television anime in 2006. Nakahara's Niji-iro Prism Girl manga also inspired an OVA series in 2013.
COMICS
Anime News Network

+Ultra, Crunchyroll Partner for New Anime Works by Code Geass, Sidonia Creators

Goro Taniguchi is chief director on original anime, Tsutomu Nihei reunites with Polygon Pictures. The official website of Fuji TV's +Ultra anime programming block announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Crunchyroll for new anime production projects, with planning and promotional company Slow Curve also participating. The new projects...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Detroit Metal City's Kiminori Wakasugi Launches Fantasy Comedy Manga in October

This year's 19th issue of Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Kiminori Wakasugi will launch a new manga titled Drunk Jiangshis in the magazine's next issue on October 8. The fantasy gag comedy manga centers on a father who has turned into a Jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire) and...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Himouto! Umaru-chan's Sankaku Head Launches New Manga on November 4

This year's 43rd issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Sankaku Head is drawing a new manga titled Heisei Shōnen Dan that will debut in the magazine's 49th issue on November 4. The magazine teases the manga as a "nostalgic festival" set during the Heisei era (1989-2019).
COMICS
Anime News Network

I Think Our Son Is Gay Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

Several Japanese retailers are listing that the fourth compiled book volume of Okura's I Think Our Son Is Gay (Uchi no Musuko wa Tabun Gay) manga will be the final volume. The volume will ship on November 22. Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga digitally and physically...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Deer King Manga Ends With 2nd Volume

Sekiguchi launched the manga on Kadokawa's Young Ace Up website on July 26. The novels center on Van, the head of a group of soldiers who expected to die fighting for their lands against a large empire looking to incorporate their home into its kingdom. Instead of dying, however, Van is taken as a slave and thrown into a salt mine. One night, a pack of strange dogs attacks the salt mine, and a mysterious illness breaks out. During the attack, Van takes the opportunity to escape, and he meets a young girl. Elsewhere, rumor is spreading that only immigrants are coming down with this mysterious illness. The medical scientist Hossal risks his life to search for a cure. Doctors also study a father and child who seem to have survived the illness. The novels tell the interconnecting stories and bonds of those who fight against a cruel fate.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Manga Gets Shmup Game Next Spring

Bushiroad announced on Thursday that Kaminari Games is developing a scrolling shoot 'em up game based on Coolkyoushinja's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon) manga. The game, titled Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath, will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in both English and Japanese in spring 2022. Yūki Kuwahara returns to reprise her role as Tohru in the manga's anime adaptations.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- Anime Gets 2nd Season

The official website for the television anime of Kei Azumi's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- (Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū) announced on Thursday that the series will get a second season. The website revealed a promotional video and visual:. The anime's official website and Twitter account...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy