IIROC Trading Halt - FRU.N

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Freehold Royalties Ltd.

TSX Symbol: FRU.N

All Issues: No

Reason:Pending Closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

