CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Discovering the Suncoast - Historic Spanish Point

By Mike Modrick
Mysuncoast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Historic Spanish Point was an early homestead in the 1860s. But the Spanish really didn’t have much to do in this part of the Suncoast. And now, Selby Gardens has adopted Historic Spanish Point, bringing a new interactive art exhibit using Augmented Reality. The exhibition is called: Seeing the Invisible” and starts September 25, 2021. Augmented reality is an interactive experience in which the physical objects in an area are enhanced with computer-generated sounds and images. It’s the future meeting the past in this Bayfront Sanctuary!

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Spanish Point#Suncoast#Art Exhibit#Interactive Art#1860s#Spanish#Wwsb#Augmented Reality

Comments / 0

Community Policy