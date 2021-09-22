CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Study: Expanding teleworking would reduce pollution by up to 10%

By Autonomous University of Barcelona
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study by the ICTA-UAB analyzes different proposals for the implementation of telework based on mobility and air quality data obtained in Barcelona during the lockdown. Implementing teleworking two, three or four days a week would reduce the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), the main pollutant related to traffic emissions, respectively by 4%, 8% and 10%. This is the main conclusion of a study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ICTA-UAB). The study analyzes the data obtained from an air quality model, together with the measurements of the XVPCA stations (Xarxa de Vigilància i Previsió de la Contaminació Atmosfèrica) registered in the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona (AMB), during the period of mandatory mobility restrictions during to the COVID-19 lockdown.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Scientists Potty-Trained Cows to Help Reduce Environmental Pollution

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. You’ve heard of cow patties, but what about cow potties?. As it turns out, toilet-trained cattle may become a real trend in agriculture, according to a team that taught calves to urinate in specified latrines. This so-called “MooLoo” training could reduce environmental pollution from cattle urine, and could even help fight climate change by curbing ammonia emissions from farms.
AGRICULTURE
centraljersey.com

Opinion: Reduce pollution by instituting a carbon fee

The climate crisis is upon us. We see the effects with devastating hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, rising seas and more. This is our last chance; we own this mess we are in. Everything depends on our climate and weather conditions, including our food supply, water conditions, the environment – plant and animal ranges have shifted, and trees are flowering sooner, glaciers are melting. Humans and the animals are facing new and devastating challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Seaweed Farms in River Estuaries Can Significantly Reduce Nitrogen Concentrations and Prevent Environmental Pollution

A new study by Tel Aviv University and University of California, Berkeley proposes a model according to which the establishment of seaweed farms in river estuaries significantly reduces nitrogen concentrations in the estuary and prevents pollution in estuarine and marine environments. The study was headed by doctoral student Meiron Zollmann, under the joint supervision of Prof. Alexander Golberg of the Porter School of Environmental and Earth Sciences and Prof. Alexander Liberzon of the School of Mechanical Engineering at the Iby and Aladar Fleischman Faculty of Engineering, Tel Aviv University. The study was conducted in collaboration with Prof. Boris Rubinsky of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at UC Berkeley. The study was published in the prestigious journal Communications Biology.
AGRICULTURE
theiet.org

WHO tightens air pollution guidelines in bid to reduce early deaths

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has made its air quality guidelines stricter in a bid to cut deaths from air pollution linked to fossil fuels. The WHO said the new guidelines reflect the damage that air pollution can inflict on human health at even lower concentrations than previously thought. It recommends reducing levels of key air pollutants, some of which also contribute to climate change.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teleworking#Science And Technology#No2#Xvpca#Amb#Urbag#Icta Uab#Anthesis Lavola
etftrends.com

China Expanding Blue Skies Initiative to Curb Pollution

China has announced plans to extend its cutbacks on air pollution in advance of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing this year, reports the Washington Post. The move is one that could have heavy impacts on the coal and steel industries, as the air particulate requirements would extend from the Beijing and Tianjin municipalities and include 62 cities in northern and central provinces. Among those areas are the cities of Tangshan and Handan, hubs of key steel production, and Shanxi, Shaanxi, and Henan, all of which are major coal-producing provinces.
CHINA
KGO

EPA moves to reduce super-polluting greenhouse gases

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new rule Thursday to reduce super-polluting greenhouse gases commonly used in air conditioners and refrigerators as part of the cooling process. This is a major leap forward in the Biden administration's plan to combat climate change despite the president's $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which...
ENVIRONMENT
American Progress

Nurse Urges EPA To Clean Up Pollution From Cars

Roxana Chicas, an Atlanta-based nurse and educator, explains how the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can stop people from becoming her patients. By creating robust clean car standards—which require car manufacturers to lower the amount of pollution their newly built cars emit—the EPA can clean up the air, safeguard public health, and combat the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Education
World Bank Blogs

Reducing air pollution in Greater Cairo involves switching from private vehicles to improved public transport

Air pollution has been a problem for Egyptians for decades, particularly in large cities such as Cairo. In Greater Cairo, levels of the fine particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5, that pose the greatest risk to people’s health are several times higher than the levels the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends. Egypt’s health ministry says that in the country as a whole, as many as two million people a year seek medical treatment for respiratory problems related to poor air quality.
TRAFFIC
Taos News

New Mexico presents rule to reduce fossil fuel pollutants

State regulators on Monday presented a proposed rule to curb fossil fuel emissions that cause ground-level ozone, a pollutant that can be harmful to public health and the environment. Regulators, industry representatives and residents began discussions -- which could go as long as two weeks -- on the proposed "ozone...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Research reveals potential of an overlooked climate change solution

Earlier this month, President Biden urged other countries to join the U.S. and European Union in a commitment to slashing methane emissions. Two new Stanford-led studies could help pave the way by laying out a blueprint for coordinating research on methane removal technologies, and modeling how the approach could have an outsized effect on reducing future peak temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
WBOC

Study Finds Persistent Levels of Drug Pollution in Chesapeake Bay

- A new study has found what scientists call "persistent" levels of pharmaceutical pollutants in the Chesapeake Bay. The study, conducted by the U.S. National Science Foundation found concentrations of drugs in urban stream networks pouring into the bay. Jay Falstad, an environmentalist, says drug pollutants can have a lasting...
SCIENCE
ecowatch.com

Shell's Permian Basin Sell-Off Unlikely to Reduce Climate Pollution

Royal Dutch Shell's sale of all its Permian Basin fracking assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion may reduce the company's emissions on paper, but nowhere else, experts say. Shell has come under increasing pressure to reduce its climate pollution, including a landmark ruling from a Dutch court this spring, but...
ENVIRONMENT
foodmanufacturing.com

Researchers Attempt Toilet Training Cows to Reduce Pollution

It’s been well documented that the raising of livestock carries an environmental impact. Besides releasing methane, cattle are also known to have high levels of nitrates in their urine, which contaminate air and water. Research teams in New Zealand and Germany are taking an unorthodox approach to limiting these pollutants.
AGRICULTURE
kdal610.com

China to ramp up recycling, incineration in new plastic pollution push

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will boost its plastic recycling and incineration capabilities, promote “green” plastic products and take action against the overuse of plastic in packaging and agriculture, it said in a 2021-2025 “five-year plan” published on Wednesday. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the top state planning agency,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

New Study Shows Air Pollution Worse Than Scientists Thought

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The World Health Organization has updated its air quality guidance for the first time in 15 years. The WHO is slashing the recommended levels for air pollution, saying the harmful effects of dirty air kick in at lower levels than first thought. “Because of air pollution, the simple act of breathing contributes to 7 million deaths a year,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Health officials say polluted air increases the risk of conditions like pneumonia, asthma, heart disease, stroke and cancer. The WHO is urging nations to cut levels of several pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

These Engineers Have Invented an Entirely New Approach to Recycling Plastic

Our planet and everything that lives on it is buckling under the weight of all the plastic waste we're producing. The volume of these non-biodegradable materials discarded after use is only increasing, so we need new ways to tackle them, and fast. A new study demonstrates the proof-of-concept of an entirely new approach to plastic recycling, inspired by the way nature naturally 'recycles' the components of organic polymers present in our environment. The approach takes guidance from the fact that proteins within organic polymers are constantly broken down into parts and reassembled into different proteins, without losing the quality of the building blocks. In essence,...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

New roadmap to better performing solar energy cells

Perovskite solar cells are in many ways already as efficient as conventional crystalline silicon-based solar cells; perovskite has the added benefit of being much more cost-effective than its silicon counterpart. Perovskites are also being introduced in various devices such as light-emitting diodes, lasers, memory devices and much more. In a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Reducing tropical cyclone impacts: Climate protection through limiting and delaying global warming

Increasing global warming from currently one to two degrees Celsius by mid-century might lead to about 25 percent more people put at risk by tropical cyclones, a new study finds. Already today, hurricanes and typhoons are among the most destructive natural disasters worldwide and potentially threaten about 150 million people each year. Adding to climate change, population growth further drives tropical cyclone exposure, especially in coastal areas of East African countries and the United States. Considering the joint impact of climate change and population growth provides an untapped potential to protect a changing world population.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy