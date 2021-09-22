CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Bounce, Looks to End Streak of Four Down Days

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow futures rose 200 points as investors await any hints Wednesday afternoon from the Fed about when it might start tapering its massive Covid-era bond purchases. The Dow and S&P 500 had looked poised to end a three-day losing streak Tuesday afternoon but closed lower. The Nasdaq was able to close higher, ending a two-session losing streak. For the month, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 4%, just over 3.7% and nearly 3.4%, respectively. (CNBC)

MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow books longest win streak in 2 months but gains fade at Monday's end and S&P 500 and Nasdaq close lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Monday, but the index managed to notch a fourth straight session of gains, but the blue-chip index ended well off the best levels of the session and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower. Notably, small-capitalization stocks advanced sharply on the session, aided by a gain in energy shares which themselves were helped by a rally in crude-oil prices , rising to the highest level in about three years. The Dow closed about 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,870, but ended well off its intraday peak at 35,061.12. The fourth straight session for blue chips matched its longest string of gains since the period ended Aug. 25. The S&P 500 index ended off 0.3% at 4,443, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session down 0.5% at 14,970, on a preliminary basis. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose over 1% on the session. The moves for stocks came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched 1.5%, its highest level since June, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield rose above 2%, marking its highest level since around mid August.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS
Jerome Powell
Jamie Dimon
Roald Dahl
Money Morning

10 Stocks to Cash In on This Week’s Market Rebound

The market's not done with Evergrande. Last Monday, traders were afraid Evergrande would miss a bond payment, and then on Friday, it actually missed the payment. I wasn't really surprised at the rough ride. My Money Calendar told me ahead of time that this past week is almost always the most volatile, rough week in September.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Four ‘Contrarian' Trades That Could Withstand the Market's Wild Swings

Wilmington Trust's Meghan Shue is out with a contrarian playbook designed to help investors grab profits during volatility. Even as correction forecasts increase and risk appetites slump on Wall Street, she lists overweighting stocks as her first recommendation for those with 9 to 12 month time horizons. "Over that time...
STOCKS
#Ipo#Dow Futures#Fed#Covid#Chinese#Lehman Brothers#Reuters Cnbc#House#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#German#Bntx#Cdc#Toast#Tost#The New York Times#Nbc News#Sfix
CNBC

What to watch today: Dow set to drop as it tries to hold its weekly turnaround

U.S. stock futures dropped Friday, one day after another strong rally pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq into positive territory for the week. This year, the historically troublesome month has been quite volatile. (CNBC) * The Dow's 506 point surge Thursday and Wednesday's 338...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell Some Salesforce Stock

Stocks surged Thursday, with the Dow turning positive for the week, amid a dovish statement on bond-market tapering from the Federal Reserve. Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about selling some profitable stock investments with the three indices back in the green and why the Evergrande Capital crisis can best be described as a total "house of cards."
STOCKS
DailyFx

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge Despite Rising Treasury Yields, Looming Evergrande Risks

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Evergrande, Treasury Yields, Sentiment – Talking Points. Australian Dollar gains against most peers as traders dive into equities. Evergrande remains a risk factor after China warns localities to prepare. AUD/USD rises to key moving average after solid overnight strength. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia Pacific markets look...
CURRENCIES
UPI News

Dow snaps 4-day losing streak amid optimism from Fed meeting

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 338 points on Wednesday to snap a four-day losing streak as markets reacted to the Federal Reserve committing to keep its pandemic monetary policies in place. The blue-chip index closed the day up 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.9%...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Snaps 4-Day Losing Streak as Interest Rates Stay Low

Stocks held steady on Wednesday, despite the Federal Reserve noting it will soon start to taper the central bank's $120 billion emergency bond-buying program. Some on Wall Street believe that the fact a tapering announcement did not happen today is reflective of the Fed's dovish stance, with officials also voting to keep short-term interest rates close to zero. In turn, the Dow added 338 points, snapping a four-day losing streak while also notching its best day since July. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed firmly in the green as well.
STOCKS
Washington Post

Dow, S&P 500 snap 4-day losing streak on Fed, Evergrande news

Wall Street rallied Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors took in an optimistic policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and encouraging news from a Chinese mega developer on the verge of collapse. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones industrial average picked...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Futures Poised For Big Bounce Back

Stock futures are on the mend this morning, following yesterday's massive selloff that saw the major benchmarks log their worst day since May. Overseas markets stabilized in the wake of a liquidity crisis at China's Evergrande, helping boost global sentiment today. Meanwhile, oil prices and the 10-year Treasury yield are also on the rebound, ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting that kicks off later today.
STOCKS
ShareCast

US close: Dow extends losing streak

Major indices put on a mixed performance on Tuesday as Wall Street's attempt at rebounding from yesterday's heavy sell-off fell short. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15% at 33,919.84 and the S&P 500 0.08% softer at 4,354.19, while the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 0.22% stronger at 14,746.40.
STOCKS

