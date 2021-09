The Lakers have a ton of depth this season. That’s a good problem for head coach Frank Vogel to have, but it’s still a problem if not managed well. Basically every player on the roster this season could reasonably talk themselves into deserving minutes in the rotation, but Vogel is unlikely to go 13-15 deep in every game. That just doesn’t happen in the NBA, so a few players are going to be left out in the cold.

