AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas as IndyCar wraps

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (NBCSN) Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles. Last year: Kurt Busch won after starting ninth. Last race: Kyle Larson passed Kevin Harvick with less than four laps to go at Bristol and won his series-best sixth race of the season.

www.semoball.com

