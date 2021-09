Last year, Standing Stone Games gave away a bunch of quest packs for The Lord of the Rings Online so people had something to do during lockdown. Now the studio has a similar giveaway going on, and you can get all the currently available quest packs for free. All you have to do is redeem the coupon code LOTROQUESTS2021 in the LotRO store in-game before November 30. Which means you'll have to install it first, and given that it's an MMO that's gonna take a while.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO