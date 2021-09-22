CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Graham Has Signed on to Star Opposite Dennis Quaid in Inspiration Drama ON A WING AND A PRAYER

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Graham (Boogie Nights, The Hangover) has signed on to star in the inspirational drama On a Wing and a Prayer, opposite Dennis Quaid, who we previously reported to have signed on to lead the film. Sean McNamara will direct the pic, with Brian Egeston penning the script. The movie will be produced by Roma Downey and Autumn Bailey-Ford with Mark Burnett executive producing.

