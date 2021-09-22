CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 22nd, 2021

By Jack Maney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Absolute perfection. High of 78°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Chilly and calm. Low of 52°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Tomorrow: A bit warmer, but still nice and sunny!. High of 84°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. I’d...

