Who says classical music has to be stuffy and boring? Watch this.

There were three moments when I remembered looking at something in my hand realizing that it was going to change my life. The first time was on my sixth birthday when my grandmother gave me a tiny transistor radio. I was still awfully young but I somehow knew that I could now control not only what I listened to–no more Mom and Dad’s radio station!–but also when and where. I took that thing with me everywhere and fell asleep with it playing on my pillow.

