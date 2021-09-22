CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Who says classical music has to be stuffy and boring? Watch this.

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning, really. And yeah, I laughed. (Via Tom) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
JamBase

Remembering Jimi Hendrix: ‘Purple Haze’ Live Playlist

Jimi Hendrix tragically died 51 years ago today from an accidental overdose. He was 27 years old. Hendrix is widely regarded as the greatest electric guitar player of all time. But he was also a talented songwriter and there aren’t many songs that are more symbolic of Jimi than “Purple Haze.”
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Weekly Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 20 September 2021

The weekly report from MRC on Canadian sales and streaming data came in last night, but I never got around to posting it because I was so engrossed in Ken Burns’ PBS documentary on Muhammed Ali. And then I started watching election coverage. But better late than never, right?. Here...
MUSIC
wshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Dvorak's Music for Fun

The students from the Prague Conservatory who were boarders at Dvorak's house were expected to join in some music-making for fun. During our music today we'll enjoy one of the pieces he wrote for them. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: The Performance that Launched a Career

Flutist Emanuel Pahud has an international career as a soloist and conductor. It all started with his performance at the Geneva Competiion, which we'll enjoy during our music today, beginning at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Facebook just announced some new video hardware

They’re not very popular, but Facebook has its own line of smart devices similar to Google Nest Hub and Amazon’s Echo Show called. Obviously, they’re for people who just can’t get enough Facebook. Two new Portals are coming next month: a 10-inch portable Portal Go (US$199) and the Portal+ with...
TECHNOLOGY
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

RIP Richard Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire

If you’re were at all into the heavier side of electronic music, then you’ll have inevitably run into Cabaret Voltaire, the British band led by Richard Kirk. Although Kirk and his mates made music, they preferred to be known as an art project using heavy beats, sound collages, samples, and some pretty intense lyrics. In the process, Cabaret Voltaire influenced everyone from The Human League to Depeche Mode to Nine Inch Nails. That influence also extended into the world of techno and dance.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Things got extraordinarily weird at this private Foo Fighters gig

Enterprise software giant Salesforce is known for bringing in big-name entertainment like Metallica for their Dreamforce event. This year, the music came from the Foo Fighters. As they roared through their set, they were joined onstage by some dancers. And not normal dancers, either. They were Astro, Einstein, and Ruth, costumed mascots.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Music Business
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 925: The History of Portable Music, Part 2

There were three moments when I remembered looking at something in my hand realizing that it was going to change my life. The first time was on my sixth birthday when my grandmother gave me a tiny transistor radio. I was still awfully young but I somehow knew that I could now control not only what I listened to–no more Mom and Dad’s radio station!–but also when and where. I took that thing with me everywhere and fell asleep with it playing on my pillow.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Wait: There was a “funny” version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit?”

Thirty years ago today, September 24, 1991, Nirvana’s Nevermind hit the stores although “Smells Like Teen Spirit” had been out since August 27. That was one of the last (if not the very last) songs recorded for the album. It’s gone down in history as being one of the most searing pieces of music in rock history.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

There’s a new video from Radiohead this week for “If You Say the Word”

A few weeks back, Radiohead announced the release of KID A MNESIA, a two-album anniversary collection of those albums from 20 and 21 years ago. Fans are promised some previously unreleased material on a third disc entitled Kid Amnesiae, which includes “If You Say the Word,” a song that was once known only as “Song in C Minor.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Was this the biggest album release day of all time?

Today, the 24th of September is an important 30th anniversary for album releases. On this one day in 1991, three massively important albums came out at the same time. Soundgarden’s third album, Badmotorfinger, was released which ended up being their big breakthrough and was eventually nominated for a Grammy for Best Performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Songs in commercials

Back in the day, you almost never heard well-known songs in TV commercials. But then in the 80s, things began to change with the turning point being a Nike commercial that used the Beatles song, “Revolution.”. Today, using a song to sell your product or service is pretty much the...
TV SHOWS
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Next up for rock’n’roll memoirs: Geddy Lee

Like everyone else, Geddy Lee of Rush has had to endure lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. How did he pass his time? As a way of working through the grieving process for his buddy and bandmate Neil Peart, he decided it was time for a memoir. So he wrote one. He...
CELEBRITIES
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Random music news for Friday, September 24, 1991.

On this day in 1991, Nirvana’s Nevermind, BloodSugarSexMagick, and Badmotorfinger from Soundgarden were all released. Yes, on the same day. What’s happening in music news on September 24, 2021?. On that note, here’s an article called My Time with Kurt Cobain. Now that the Canadian federal election is over, there’s...
MUSIC
wshu.org

Classical Music Highlight: Carnegie Hall Live!

It's an all-Beethoven concert on Carnegie Hall Live tonight at 8:00. The Revolutionary and Romantic Orchestra plays the Symphony No. 8, and Pierre-Laurent Aimard is the soloist in the Emperor Piano Concerto. Tune in on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy