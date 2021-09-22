Who says classical music has to be stuffy and boring? Watch this.
Stunning, really. And yeah, I laughed. (Via Tom) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
Comments / 0