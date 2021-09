California candidate for governor Larry Elder had his campaign event halted Wednesday after protesters shot his security detail with a pellet gun. "Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles," the Republican candidate said in a statement on Twitter. "The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO