Tia Blanco, Zeke Lau win ABC's 'Ultimate Surfer'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Tia Blanco (L) and Zeke Lau won ABC's "The Ultimate Surfer" on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of ABC. 

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Zeke Lau and Tia Blanco were crowned the winners of ABC's competition series, The Ultimate Surfer, Tuesday night.

Lau and Blanco took home $100,000 each and secured wild card spots to compete on the World Surf League Championship Tour. They beat out fellow finalists Koa Smith and Brianna Cope for the honor.

"The Ultimate Surfer gathered 14 of the world's greatest up-and-coming surfers to train and live together as they battled it out at the World Surf League's state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., powered by Kelly Slater's human-made wave technology, in the hope of competing amongst the best athletes in the world's fastest-growing sport," the network said in a synopsis.

Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer was the show's host, while sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and professional surfing announcer Joe Turpel served as commentators.

Slater was lead consultant and special correspondent on the series.

Kelly Slater
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

