Margaret Josephs Updates Feud With Danielle Staub

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a Jersey feud, all the time a Jersey feud. Once upon a time, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs was bffs with former star Danielle Staub. The two had a strong friendship for a couple of 12 months, however issues rapidly started falling aside. Among their many arguments included an notorious husband pool throwing and hair-pulling incident.

This Is How Harry Hamlin Really Feels About the Other RHOBH Husbands

Since Lisa Rinna officially joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills back in Season 5, fans have definitely gotten to know the actress and mogul quite well over the years. They've also gotten to know her two daughters, Amelia and Delilah, as well as her iconic mom, Lois. And, yes, they've also been granted some access to her husband, the one and only Harry Hamlin.
It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
Kenya Moore Responds After It’s Reported She’s Been Fired from RHOA

There have been a lot of rumors about RHOA casting. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were shocked when it was reported that Kenya Moore had been fired from the show. The rumor came about as fans have a lot of suspicions about the upcoming season. The previous season didn’t do that well. Ratings slipped drastically. And some viewers felt like Bolo Gate had been discussed ad nauseam. After the season concluded, Cynthia Bailey eventually confirmed that she didn’t receive a contract for season 14. Plus, Drew Sidora’s future on the show didn’t seem certain either.
Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Rocking $700 Christian Louboutin Heels On Instagram

When Erika Jayne ended her marriage to Tom Girardi, she also needed to reconsider her relationship with money.  The Girardi fortune stayed with Tom, and the legal savant has safeguarded his wealth.  Erika, to this point, has not received a penny from her former spouse.  She downsized her life.  A smaller house, less glam, and […] The post Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Rocking $700 Christian Louboutin Heels On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
