Letter: Quality insurance?

I found Jim Cogar’s analogy (letter, Sept. 19) of the so-called “vaccine” mandate with a car insurance mandate fascinating and darkly humorous!. I can’t recall my insurance company telling me that by purchasing they might have to kill me, or permanently injure me, or make me sick in the hospital for days. I might have reconsidered when they told me the truth that my chances of dying from buying this type of insurance was almost the same as all insurance policies purchased in the U.S. over the last 30 years. Or that this policy, if it actually worked could never prevent an accident, would only cover for my car being totaled or near totaled, and would only cover me for up to a few months.