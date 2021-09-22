CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Heather Brothers New announces run for mayor of Gadsden

By Staff
alreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeather Brothers New announced today that she is running to succeed Sherman Guyton as the next mayor of Gadsden. “It’s time to put people above politics to move Gadsden in the right direction,” said New. “My vision is of a city in which our children and grandchildren will have opportunities to receive the best education possible, to have good-paying jobs and to be a place where we can all work, live, play and pray together.”

www.alreporter.com

