Tracking clean energy performance: Omnidian lands $33M to help companies manage solar assets

By Lisa Stiffler
geekwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew funding: Seattle-based Omnidian announced a $33 million investment round today, bringing the climate tech company’s total funding to $53.4 million. The company operates software platforms that monitor the performance of solar power assets for more than 80 corporate customers, including developers, utilities, financial organizations and corporations. Omnidian also manages assets for thousands of homeowners.

www.geekwire.com

Phys.org

New roadmap to better performing solar energy cells

Perovskite solar cells are in many ways already as efficient as conventional crystalline silicon-based solar cells; perovskite has the added benefit of being much more cost-effective than its silicon counterpart. Perovskites are also being introduced in various devices such as light-emitting diodes, lasers, memory devices and much more. In a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
ENVIRONMENT
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington schools solar energy project with Performance Services results in terrific cost savings

Since completing its energy savings project three years ago, Covington Independent Public Schools has saved over $818,000 in utility costs. The district’s project included: renovating building systems, converting its interior and exterior lights to LED high-efficiency lighting, and installing solar panels at two schools. Billed energy use has been dramatically...
COVINGTON, KY
kjzz.org

Bureau Of Land Management Approves Solar Power Project South Of Buckeye

The Bureau of Land Management has approved a right-of-way request for an array of solar panels near Buckeye. The project covers about 3,000 acres in the Rainbow Valley and is expected to produce enough electricity to power more than 90,000 homes. Sonoran Solar Energy plans to not only produce solar...
BUCKEYE, AZ
Oswego County Today

Governor Hochul Announces $36 Million ‘Regional Clean Energy Hubs’ Initiative To Help Provide Clean Energy Solutions, Opportunities At Community Level

ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced a new $36 million initiative to establish and support Regional Clean Energy Hubs as centers of outreach, awareness, and education in each of the ten Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) regions, to improve community engagement and ensure that all New Yorkers can benefit from the State’s clean energy transition.
ALBANY, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
bizjournals

Denver community solar company lands $30M private equity to expand

A Denver community solar company raised $30 million and will use the money to add more solar "gardens," expand to new states and start developing other kinds of solar and battery storage projects. SunShare LLC landed the investment from Ember Infrastructure, a New York City-based fund that emphasizes investments in...
DENVER, CO
wflx.com

FPL touts solar trees during National Clean Energy Week

It's National Clean Energy week and Florida Power and Light Company is celebrating it by reminding everyone about their FPL SolarNow program. It's a voluntary program in which customers can choose to support solar trees or canopies, which help bring clean solar energy to their communities. "Clean energy is the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

10 clean energy stocks performance chart

Here’s the performance through August for the 10 Clean Energy Stocks for 2021 model portfolio… The market has turned down a bit since then but the relative performance has not changed significantly. The model portfolio is still well ahead of its benchmarks, both clean energy (RNRG) and broad market (SDY). I don’t know if this recent downturn is just a blip or the start of the possible larger decline I’ve been worrying about. But I’m prepared if it’s the latter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

American Battery Technology Company: Powering the Future of Clean Energy for Electric Vehicles

The future of electric vehicles is imminent. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle numbers are projected to hit 145 million by the end of 2030. Companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NASDAQ: GM) are focusing on producing the best electric cars, while cities mull over possible infrastructure changes to support this new venture. A world full of electric vehicles is fast approaching, and yet it seems one question that remains overlooked could be the most important of them all:
ELECTRONICS
Birmingham Business Journal

Help Lightning lands integration with Silicon Valley-based company

Help Lighting has integrated its services with a Silicon Valley-based firm. The Birmingham-based platform will now be a part of ServiceNow’s customer workflows and employee workflows. The integrated solution enables remote support, real-time collaboration and problem-solving via a mobile, cloud-based application for customer service agents supporting internal users and external...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
investing.com

Clean energy fund manager Glennmont launches new power company

LONDON (Reuters) - Glennmont Partners has launched an independent power company to develop and operate solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in southern Europe, the clean energy fund manager said on Wednesday. The new company, called BNZ, plans to install 1 gigawatt of solar PV capacity in Italy, Portugal and Spain by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Franklin News Post

Westlake solar farm plans scrapped by energy company

Renewable energy company Energix US has scrapped plans to build a solar farm in Westlake, the company told the county this month. Energix first announced plans in April to construct a solar farm on 220 acres in the Westlake area between Virginia 122 and the Bettys Creek section of Smith Mountain Lake.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Interesting Engineering

Solar Paint Transforms Your Entire House Into a Source of Clean Energy

In the U.S., solar power has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, with annual growth rates of 42%, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). New photovoltaic technologies have enabled more ways of obtaining solar energy. Apart from the classic solar panels that are usually mounted on rooftops, there are solar-powered plugs, cookers, water heaters, and even portable generators. But have you ever heard about solar paint?
ENERGY INDUSTRY

