Tracking clean energy performance: Omnidian lands $33M to help companies manage solar assets
New funding: Seattle-based Omnidian announced a $33 million investment round today, bringing the climate tech company’s total funding to $53.4 million. The company operates software platforms that monitor the performance of solar power assets for more than 80 corporate customers, including developers, utilities, financial organizations and corporations. Omnidian also manages assets for thousands of homeowners.www.geekwire.com
