Worlds 2021 Play-Ins Groups Draw Results

Well, Worlds 2021 is finally about to beginning. During a time when many wondered if Worlds would even happen due to COVID-19, Riot Games has pressed forward and made it happen. Yet again, this year there will only be 22 teams instead of the usual 24 as the Vietnamese teams were not able to make it. Due to this, Rogue, the LEC third seed have been moved out of the Play-In stage and are automatically in the Group Stage. Now fans may be wondering, who all made it to Worlds? Well here is a look at the teams qualified for Worlds 2021.

