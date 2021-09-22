CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worlds 2021 Play-Ins Groups Draw Results

By Robert Hanes
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Worlds 2021 will be starting up on October 5 and with it will begin the first stage, Play-Ins. All of the minor region champions will be participating in this along with the third or fourth seeds from the major regions. With Vietnam not being able to join, Worlds will have 22 teams instead of 24 and the Play-In stages will be a bit different than in years past. Because of this change, the Play-Ins draw will play a major role in setting up who will make it to groups. Here is a look at the Worlds 2021 Play-Ins Groups.

