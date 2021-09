Pokémon Unite’s most recent patch update was lackluster. The changes to Wigglytuff helps significantly with the less utilized move sets. But since the rest of the playable cast was untouched, the state of the game remains almost exactly the same. Considering there are a total of 23 Pokémon in the game, the developers definitely could have added some bigger changes to balance the MOBA. This begs the question, what changes can the Pokémon Unite community expect, and when can they expect them?

