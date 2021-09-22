CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HomePod 15.1 Beta Brings Lossless and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio Support

By Chris Hauk
mactrast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the iOS 15.1 beta yesterday, Apple also released a HomePod 15.1 beta that brings Lossless and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio support to the ‌HomePod‌ and the HomePod mini. The HomePod beta software is downloadable by invite only and developers do not have access to it for testing,...

www.mactrast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Jack up your home cinema sound with Sony’s new Dolby Atmos soundbar

Almost as if on cue after similar recent announcement from other companies, Sony has rolled out a feature-packed home cinema Dolby Atmos soundbar called the HT-A5o00 at a price of $899.99. That’s $400 less than the company’s flagship soundbar, the HT-A7000. The HT-A5000’s price point happens to be identical to...
ELECTRONICS
popwrapped.com

Clubhouse Introduces Spatial Audio

Today Clubhouse is introducing spatial audio! With spatial audio, you’ll be able to hear the entire conversation in 3D, making it easier for your brain to track who is talking, thanks to subtle spatial cues. Spacial Audio is available to all iOS users starting today and coming to Android soon!...
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

Sonos confirms Dolby Atmos music support coming "later this year"

(Pocket-lint) - Owners of the Sonos Arc and/or new Sonos Beam (Gen 2) will be able to stream Dolby Atmos music before the end of 2021. Sonos has confirmed it will add support for Dolby Atmos music streaming, plus Ultra HD tracks via Amazon Music "later this year". The platform will also gain support for decoding DTS Digital Surround Sound - something much-requested by the AV community.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Revamped Sonos Beam soundbar adds Dolby Atmos and eARC support

Sonos has been slowly upgrading its soundbars, replacing the aging Playbar with last summer’s high-end, Dolby Atmos-enabled Sonos Arc. Now comes a redo of the four-year old Beam, a smaller, more affordable soundbar that can now deliver immersive audio similar to its bigger sibling, and it adds HDMI eARC connectivity to boot.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Ios#Mac#Lossless Audio#Home Settings#Media
Gadget Flow

Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar has a Vertical Surround Engine and more

Immerse yourself in everything you watch with the Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar. You’ll truly feel like you’re in the scene of whichever movie you’re watching. With its Sound Field Optimization feature, it calibrates to your environment, making setup quick and easy. Moreover, you’ll love the 8K and 4K/120 passthrough, which give you vivid visuals and responsive gameplay. Additionally, the Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio give you great quality. Furthermore, you can choose from two subwoofers as well as a rear speaker set, and you can pair it with with BRAVIA XR TVs. This gives you easy access to soundbar controls and Acoustic Center Sync. Get the best of the best with its premium omnidirectional block design and wireless TV connection, and stream through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in11, Spotify Connect, and Apple AirPlay 2. Finally, integrate it with your whole home using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Sonos Beam 2 brings Dolby Atmos to small and affordable soundbars at last

Sonos has just announced the new version of its excellent soundbar, the Sonos Beam, which has been a staple of our list of the best soundbars since it came out. The new Beam will fully replace the old Beam, and looks almost identical, but adds Dolby Atmos support along with more advanced sound processing to create a more 3D feel to its audio.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Sonos to support high-res Amazon Music, along with Dolby Atmos Music

Alongside its reveal of the updated Beam soundbar, Sonos announced Tuesday that most of its S2-class wireless speakers will gain support for high-resolution music streaming from a new source: Amazon Music. Also coming soon: the ability to stream immersive Dolby Atmos Music tracks. Sonos says that support for Amazon Music’s...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
Apple Insider

Sonos Beam Gen 2 announced with Dolby Atmos support, AirPlay 2, & more

The new Sonos Beam Gen 2 has a bevy of improvements including adding support for Dolby Atmos 3D sound while still keeping popular features such as AirPlay 2. Sonos first brought Dolby Atmos to its product line with the impressive Arc soundbar. Now, it is being made available on the lower-cost and more compact Beam.
NFL
Ars Technica

The second-gen Sonos Beam soundbar arrives with Dolby Atmos, $50 price hike

Sonos on Tuesday announced a new model of its Beam smart soundbar. The Sonos Beam (Gen 2), as it’s called, doesn’t change much from its three-year-old predecessor from a conceptual standpoint. Sonos is still positioning the device as a lower-cost and far more compact alternative to its higher-end Arc soundbar, one that’s better suited to smaller rooms or secondary TVs. It‘s virtually the same size as before (25.63 x 3.94 x 2.72 in. and 6.2 lbs.) with a nearly identical minimalist design, though the fabric-coated front of the first-gen model has been stripped away in favor of a naked, perforated plastic grille that wraps around the device. Sonos says the new grille will be easier to clean over time.
NFL
geekculture.co

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Brings Dolby Atmos And 3D Audio To Your Living Room

The first Sonos Beam smart soundbar was, and still is, a sleek, robust piece of technology that boasts a whole range of very impressive features. Its compact size, touch controls, TruePlay with iOS, convenient control and navigation afforded by the Sonos app, TV Autoplay, speech enhancement, and rich and deep audio make for a futureproof, worthwhile addition to a home theatre.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

WhatsApp brings multi-device support to iOS beta

WhatsApp’s beta program has finally reached a wide rollout across iOS and now allows all users on the latest version of WhatsApp to access the multi-device option. The new feature brings support for using one WhatsApp account across up to four devices including a macOS/Windows computer, a Facebook Portal, or a device running a WhatsApp Web session. Sadly you still cannot link a secondary phone to your main account.
CELL PHONES
Florida Times-Union

How to pre-order the new Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Sonos has unveiled a new version of its lauded Sonos Beam soundbar, a top perfomer and one of the most popular devices in the Sonos speaker ecosystem. The new Beam has some impressive tricks up its sleeve, including Dolby Atmos support. It's available for pre-order now for $449 and shipping globally on October 5th.
ELECTRONICS
soundandvision.com

Apple Music: Spatial Audio Relations

Back in May 2021, Apple significantly boosted the appeal of its Apple Music streaming service with the addition of two new features: Lossless Audio (including high-res versions for some albums and tracks) and Spatial Audio. While the term "Spatial Audio" might indicate that Apple has created a completely new surround sound music format, it's essentially Dolby Atmos—the same immersive, object- based mixing technology used for movie soundtracks. Atmos for music isn't a new idea; Dolby has conducted demos of its new technology applied to the musical realm since day one, and Atmos-mixed tracks have been available on the Tidal and Amazon Music services since late 2019. But Apple is clearly aiming to take Atmos music acceptance to the next level with its Spatial Audio offerings, which are far more numerous than what could previously be mined on those other services. At launch, thousands of tracks were available in the format on Apple Music, and more are being added on a weekly basis.
TECHNOLOGY
Twice

Sonos Unveils Next-Generation Beam With Support For Dolby Atmos

Sonos has announced Beam (Gen 2), a new version of its compact smart soundbar for TV, music, gaming, and more. The new Beam delivers an upgraded, more immersive sound experience with greater depth and clarity, as well as support for Dolby Atmos. Beam (Gen 2) will be available globally starting October 5 for $449, with pre-order open now on Sonos.com.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Goldcrest Post Upgrades Mix Stages to Dolby Atmos

NEW YORK CITY— Goldcrest Post has completed a major upgrade to its sound department, expanding its capacity to deliver soundtracks in Dolby Atmos Home Theater format. State-of-the-art immersive sound technology has been added to the facility’s Studio A to accommodate streaming, broadcast and home theater projects requiring Atmos sound. Goldcrest’s largest mix stage, Studio Q, was upgraded to support Dolby Atmos Home Theater in 2018.
NETFLIX

Comments / 0

Community Policy