Signature approach reveals prized property in nanoscopic material

Non-line-of-sight (NLOS) imaging aims at recovering obscured objects from multiple scattered light. It has recently received widespread attention due to its potential applications such as autonomous driving, rescue operations, and remote sensing. In real applications, lasers or other light sources are used to illuminate a visible wall, the scattered light from which reaches the hidden object and is scattered back again. The photons collected by detectors can be used to recover the location, shape, albedo, and normal of the target. However, the measurements are unavoidably corrupted with noise, which is one of the major obstacles to get high-quality reconstructions. When the measurement noise is high, the targets reconstructed with existing methods are usually noisy with blurred boundaries.
