Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said the grain markets came back aggressively after concerns about the China economy early in the week. It was the week before there were rumors about a large China business was in financial trouble. It was a company that built ghost cities in China. They would build a city for maybe 50,000 thousand people in the middle of nowhere and then sell homes and buildings as Chinese people moved in.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO