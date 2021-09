Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 2 1/4 cents, November soybeans are up 3/4 cent and December KC wheat is down 1/2 cent. CME Globex Recap: Early Monday, Dow Jones futures are trading higher with bullish influence from stock markets in Europe. The possibility of a U.S. government shutdown looms over the market if an agreement isn’t reached by the end of September. A report on U.S. durable goods orders for August is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT Monday morning.

AGRICULTURE ・ 20 HOURS AGO