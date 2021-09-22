Elements in liquid metals compete to win the surface

Mycotoxins are a group of low-molecular-weight compounds with a lot of diversity at their structures, which are mainly produced through the secondary metabolism of fungi. They are produced on different types of foods and are considered as hazardous substances for both animal and human health. Their impact on health may be very hard and can be categorized in three forms as mutagenic, carcinogenic, and genotoxic. On the other hand, the contamination of foodstuffs and plant materials, particularly grains, with mycotoxins goes along with intense financial losses. For example, nearly one-third of the total crop value was lost in Hungary in 2014, partly due to the lowered prices owing to the higher toxin contamination and partly because of losses in animal husbandry and extra costs of toxin binders, medication, etc.

