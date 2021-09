A tiger shark's life history is one painted with broad brush strokes. These sharks are generalists of the boldest kind. Found in tropical and subtropical seas worldwide, they live in a range of ocean habitats from shallow coastal waters to mysterious depths far offshore. Their diet is equally unfussy and has become the stuff of legend, its menu of marine mammals, fish, seabirds and other sharks peppered with garbage and terrestrial animals, according to some reports. Everything points to the kind of shark that can travel widely, mix freely and therefore (in theory) interbreed. We would expect populations to be similar to one another.

