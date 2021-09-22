CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European Stocks Extending Gains Ahead Of Fed Policy Announcement

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - European stocks are up in positive territory around noon on Wednesday, with traders building up positions, shrugging off concerns about Chinese real estate major Evergrande's financial woes, and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy announcement. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is surging up 1.25% and France's CAC 40...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

European Markets Close Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - The major European stocks closed slightly higher on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves, reacting to the results of the German federal election, and ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments that inflation in the euro area could exceed projections but price increases are likely be temporary. Olaf Scholz...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Barclays Bank#Chinese#The Federal Reserve#Smi#Pan European#Entain Plc#Draftkings#Hsbc Holdings#Anglo Americal Plc#Prudential#Barclays Group#Lloyds Banking Group#Kingfisher#Auto Trader Group#French#Arcelormittal#Renault#Bnp Paribas#Societe Generale
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a firm note Monday morning, but swiftly turned easy and slipped into negative territory and stayed weak thereafter to end the session notably lower. The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 126.02 points or 1.07% at 11,691.18, the day's low....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
PLC
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Business Insider

ECB's Lagarde Says Eurozone Inflation Could Move Higher

(RTTNews) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that it was possible that the euro area inflation could become stronger, but the risks of such a scenario were limited. "While inflation could prove weaker than foreseen if economic activity were to be affected by a renewed tightening of restrictions, there are some factors that could lead to stronger price pressures than are currently expected," Lagarde said at a virtual hearing of the European Parliament. Prolonged supply shortages could lead to higher prices and stronger inflation could also result in higher than anticipated wage demands, the ECB chief said. "But we are seeing limited signs of this risk so far, which means that our baseline scenario continues to foresee inflation remaining below our target over the medium term," Lagarde added. Eurozone inflation hit a decade-high 3.0 percent in August. Early this month, the ECB raised the headline inflation projection for this year to 2.2 percent and the outlook for next year was lifted to 1.7 percent. The projection for 2023 was raised to 1.5 percent. Projections for core Inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, were raised to 1.3 percent this year, 1.4 percent in 2022 and 1.5 percent in 2023.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Canadian Market Modestly Higher; Energy, Healthcare Shares Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is modestly higher Monday afternoon, riding on strong gains in energy and healthcare sectors. The mood is somewhat cautious amid a lack of significant triggers. Information technology and real estate stocks are weak, while select financial, materials and consumer discretionary shares are up with notable gains.
STOCKS
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
Business Insider

PreMarket Prep Talks Interest Rates And The TLT ETF

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
Business Insider

TSX Ends Modestly Higher; Energy, Cannabis Shares Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Monday, led by gains in energy and healthcare stocks, even as the mood remained somewhat cautious with investors continuing to keep an eye on developments surrounding debt-laden China Evergrande. Energy stocks moved up sharply as crude oil prices climbed...
STOCKS
Business Insider

South Korea Consumer Sentiment Improves In September - BoK

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in South Korea picked up steam in September, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday with a Composite Consumer Sentiment Index score of 103.8 - up from 102.5 in August. Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards and their future outlook were unchanged...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Rally May Stall For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 400 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,310-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Singapore Stock Market May Head South On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,100-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed consolidation on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 400 points or 1.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,200-point plateau although it may open under pressure again on Tuesday.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy