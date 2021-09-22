General Mills Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Reaffirms FY22 Targets
(RTTNews) - General Mills (GIS) said its first-quarter top- and bottom-line results were ahead of its expectations. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 outlook. Looking forward, General Mills anticipates changes in consumer behaviors driven by the COVID-19 pandemic will result in ongoing elevated consumer demand for food at home, relative to pre-pandemic levels. The company plans to capitalize on these opportunities.markets.businessinsider.com
