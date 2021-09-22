FREQ : New Results Suggest Hearing Of Individuals Administered With FX-322 May Improve
(RTTNews) - Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) said that new results from its FX-322-111 open-label study suggested that the hearing of individuals administered with a single dose of FX-322 may improve over extended periods.FX-322 is Frequency's lead product candidate for the treatment of acquired sensorineural hearing loss or SNHL, which is the primary cause of more than 90 percent of all cases of hearing loss.markets.businessinsider.com
