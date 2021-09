Not one, but two Federal Reserve leaders—Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren—announced their retirement yesterday. Good deal on a Winnebago? Not exactly. Both Kaplan and Rosengren have come under fire after new disclosures showed they were active traders while determining the country’s monetary policy. Kaplan especially was #buyingthedip—he executed big trades in stocks such as Amazon, Apple, and Delta last year as the Fed flooded the market with liquidity.

