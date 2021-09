Matthew Margetts, director of sales and marketing at Smarter Technologies, discusses how connected tech can help property developers to reach net zero. The UK aims to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. To help achieve this goal, the government has announced that all new homes will be banned from installing gas and oil boilers by 2025. Instead, they will be heated by low-carbon alternatives.

