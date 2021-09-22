Amazon has handed $100,000 cash prizes or cars worth as much as $40,000 to 8 employees who proved they were vaccinated against COVID-19

Americans are again stocking up paper products amid the latest COVID-19 surge, leaving some store shelves empty of basic household goods. Costco is among those sounding the alarm, warning in an alert on its website that "some warehouses may have temporary item limits on selected items." The cautionary note coincides with warehouse club members who bought toilet paper online getting told to expect delays in getting the product, according to Fox Business. "Due to increased volumes, you may see a slight delay in the processing of this order," the retail chain stated in an email to Costco customers seen by the network.

