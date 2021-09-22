CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon has handed $100,000 cash prizes or cars worth as much as $40,000 to 8 employees who proved they were vaccinated against COVID-19

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon said it's handed cars or $100,000 cash prizes to a handful of frontline workers who entered a company lottery restricted to fully-vaccinated employees. In recent posts on Amazon Vest Life, an official Instagram account for Amazon associates, the retailer said it had awarded eight prizes as part of its "Max-Your-Vax" sweepstake.

