‘The Voice': Father-Son Duo Bring John Denver Classic to Team Ariana [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
 7 days ago
Ariana Grande has landed a country/Americana act for her team on Season 21 of The Voice. The pop superstar and actor signed on to coach Jim and Sasha Allen on Tuesday night (Sept. 21) after they auditioned with John Denver's classic song "Leaving on a Jet Plane." The father-son duo...

wgna.com

