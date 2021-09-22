United Diversity Business Summit Connects Top Valley Leaders with Minority Entrepreneurs

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Thinkzilla Consulting today announced that As Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega proclaimed Sept. 15 “United Diversity Business Summit Day,” diverse business leaders and entrepreneurs from across Arizona came together to share ideas and innovations at the first United Diversity Business Summit, which was livestreamed by the City of Scottsdale. The proclamation was presented to Dr. Velma Trayham, organizer of the summit and founder of Thinkzilla Consulting Group. The 2022 summit will be held on Sept. 14, with registration forthcoming.