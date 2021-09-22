ACNM Reaffirms Opposition to Legislative Threats to Abortion Care
SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) is committed to people having unfettered access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care services, including abortion care, that are readily available, affordable, and guided by objective evidence-based information. Given this position, ACNM is dismayed by the failure of the United States Supreme Court to block the implementation of Texas Senate Bill 8, legislation that allows for the ban of abortions (which would include cases of rape or incest) as early as six weeks into pregnancy.tippnews.com
Comments / 0