ACNM Reaffirms Opposition to Legislative Threats to Abortion Care

Numerous states have passed legislation this year designed to undermine or completely block access to abortion care, as they have since the U.S. Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973. But these legislative efforts are distinct from those of previous years in two ways. First is the difference in sheer quantity: In 2021, the United States has already seen the highest number of abortion restrictions enacted in a single year, according to the Guttmacher Institute.1 Second is the legal context: The constitutional and judicial landscape in which this newly enacted legislation will operate, under a majority-conservative Supreme Court, is particularly tenuous.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO