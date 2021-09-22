Revolutionary Restroom Organizer Protects Purses and Phones at Stalls and Urinals
ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Increased awareness of germs and bacteria has changed our behavior regarding contact and hygiene. These changes are notable regarding the use of commercial restrooms, which 60% of Americans visit at least once a week. One of the top complaints of shared restrooms is the risk of subjecting one's personal belongings to germs, damage, and theft. This means every day, millions of people are entering a vulnerable space without convenient protection for their phones, purses, and other personal belongings. StallStash, a restroom partition shelf, improves the safety and comfort of restroom visits by keeping belongings clean, close, and safe.
