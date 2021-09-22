CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Revolutionary Restroom Organizer Protects Purses and Phones at Stalls and Urinals

tippnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUIS, Mo., Sept. 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Increased awareness of germs and bacteria has changed our behavior regarding contact and hygiene. These changes are notable regarding the use of commercial restrooms, which 60% of Americans visit at least once a week. One of the top complaints of shared restrooms is the risk of subjecting one’s personal belongings to germs, damage, and theft. This means every day, millions of people are entering a vulnerable space without convenient protection for their phones, purses, and other personal belongings. StallStash, a restroom partition shelf, improves the safety and comfort of restroom visits by keeping belongings clean, close, and safe.

tippnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
michiganchronicle.com

Pandemic Purse Must-Haves

Purses are a woman’s safe haven. Equipped with everything needed, and some things that are not, purses are meant to carry essential items to help make daily life easier. Since March 2020, the coronavirus has created a new way of life. Changing what is essential to have in purses, the pandemic has pushed some must-have items into handbags everywhere.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restrooms#Purses#Stalls#Louis#Americans#Stallstash#Century Management#Https Stallstash Com#Lrb 888 Rrb#Https Www
wspa.com

Protecting your phone and private information

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Your cell phone, arguably your most prized possession, is also increasingly valuable to scammers. And now a new type of hack is putting your personal information more at risk than ever because you don’t even need to click anything to fall victim. Depending on whether you...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Two-thirds of readers don't bother with phone protection plans

Earlier this week, we asked our readers if they typically purchased some sort of insurance when they bought a new phone. Just over two-thirds indicated that they didn't do so, calling it a scam to collect more money from customers. Around 22% said they always got a protection plan, while...
CELL PHONES
sunnews.org

Pier restrooms: suggestions

Part of an ongoing series. A handful of people responded to an unscientific Sun social media survey on how the Seal Beach Pier restrooms might be improved. Suggestions included an adopt-a-restroom program and signage to notify the public about the city’s upcoming pier renovation project. As previously reported under the...
SEAL BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
parkview.com

A revolutionary therapy for chronic wounds

Whether you’re suffering from an acute or chronic wound, any delay in healing could leave the door open for infection or potential risks to your health. Fortunately, a new treatment called UltraMIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy® could prove helpful. Brooke Randol, clinical supervisor, Center for Wound Healing, Parkview Noble Hospital, elaborates on this revolutionary therapy and how it benefits patients suffering from persistent non-healing sores and wounds.
HEALTH
Gadget Flow

Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe adds extra protection and style to your phone

Accessorize your smartphone with the Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe. Available in a range of colors—golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight, and wisteria—there’s a shade to suit your style. Moreover, this Apple case adds a layer of protection to your phone to minimize scratches and damage from drops. Because when you use your phone every day, these are bound to happen. Thanks to the high-quality, supple leather, you needn’t worry about unexpected knocks and chips on your phone. In fact, this material ages beautifully over time to develop its own marks and creases that are individual to you. Finally, this case features built-in magnets, enabling wireless charging that’s faster and easier than before. When it’s time to charge your phone, leave the case on and snap on your MagSafe charger. There’s no need for fiddling around.
CELL PHONES
illinoisnewsnow.com

First Ever Power Of The Purse

United Way of Whiteside County will hold an online auction fundraiser from 8am on Thursday, September 30th, through 10pm, on Monday, October 4th. The auction is to benefit the L.I.F.E. (Literacy Is Fun for Everyone) program. L.I.F.E. provides a free book every month from the Dolly Parton Imagination library to all children from birth to age 5 in Whiteside County.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
chainstoreage.com

Kroger joins effort to protect businesses, consumers from organized retail crime

The Kroger Co. has joined the Buy Safe America Coalition in an effort to help combat organized crime. The coalition is a diverse group of retailers, consumer groups, manufacturers and law enforcement who support efforts to combat organized retail crime and protect consumers and communities from the sale of counterfeit and stolen goods.
RETAIL
Itproportal

How can security awareness trainings protect your organization

The global pandemic unveiled the possibilities to work from home for millions of people. But behind the new comfortable lifestyle, the threat landscape has also changed. Cyber attackers started to pounce almost instantaneously as the human factor was always one of the most common reasons for their success. Raising security...
ECONOMY
scotscoop.com

Cartoon: Restroom Resources Gone to Waste

Andrew Shu is a junior at Carlmont High School and is in his second year in the journalism program. Andrew is taking the illustration and design course and plans to contribute the skills from the class to Scots Scoop. Twitter: @AndrewShu_
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy