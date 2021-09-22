CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Center Column Highlights Controversial Federal Education Official

By Mitch Kokai
KC Johnson writes for the Martin Center about a former Democratic education official who now generates controversy in Washington, D.C. During the Obama administration, Catherine Lhamon worked in the Department of Education as Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights. She was known for her hyper-aggressive approach to Title IX. Now she has been nominated by President Biden for her old position.

@JohnLocke

Martin Center Column Says Free Community College Would Solve the Wrong Problem

Preston Cooper writes for the Martin Center about proposals for taxpayers to cover all costs of community college. House Democrats have released their draft plan to make free community college a reality across much of the country, at a price tag of over $100 billion. The obsession with a zero sticker price for community college is odd, given that community colleges are already one of the most affordable sectors of America’s higher-education system. Average tuition is less than $4,000 per year, and after existing financial aid is applied, the typical student pays no tuition at all.
COLLEGES
