One of the most persistent, annoying, and dangerous lies regularly told in Washington, D.C., is that everything is paid for in full. Let's be clear: The federal government hasn't fully paid for its normal, run-of-the-mill spending in a single year since 2001. If you believe the projections of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), there is not a single year in the next 30 (the longest length of time for which the office projects spending and revenue) in which the budget will balance. Despite that, lawmakers from both parties continue to peddle this line whenever they want to make big policy changes. Democrats promised that Obamacare would be revenue-neutral. It hasn't been. Republicans promised the Trump tax cuts would pay for themselves. They didn't.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO