Union City, GA

2 children injured in Union City apartment fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two children were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The Union City fire battalion chief told Channel 2 Action News that firefighters were called to the Hidden Lakes Apartments off Buffington Road around 4:10 a.m. When they arrived, the fire had already been put out with the fire extinguisher. The fire was contained to a single room at the apartment unit.

Two children under the age of 5 had burns and were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials describe their injuries as “non-life-threatening.”

We’re working to learn more about this developing story -- Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates

Union City, GA
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

