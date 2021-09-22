2 children injured in Union City apartment fire

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two children were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

The Union City fire battalion chief told Channel 2 Action News that firefighters were called to the Hidden Lakes Apartments off Buffington Road around 4:10 a.m. When they arrived, the fire had already been put out with the fire extinguisher. The fire was contained to a single room at the apartment unit.

Two children under the age of 5 had burns and were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials describe their injuries as “non-life-threatening.”

