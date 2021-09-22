Red Cross urges African Americans to give blood during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is urging African Americans to give blood amid a nationwide blood shortage. “African American blood donors are vital for many patients with rare blood types, like those with sickle cell disease, who depend on blood that must be matched very closely – beyond the A, B, O, and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of complications,” the American Red Cross said.www.cleveland19.com
