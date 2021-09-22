Daywatch: What parents should know about vaccines for kids 12 & under | Chicago Board of Ed to vote on resource officer contract | How to see Chicagohenge today

Chicago police monitor activity outside of Lake View High School during dismissal for the day on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The high school is the regular daily beat for these officers. Vashon Jordan Jr/Chicago Tribune

With Chicago Public Schools reporting nearly 500 COVID-19 cases in the first three weeks of school and cooler weather incoming, it’s safe to say many parents are eagerly awaiting news from vaccine manufacturers and the FDA on progress toward authorizing vaccines for children younger than 12. Here’s what we know so far .

Meanwhile, today is the fall equinox, which means the rising and setting sun lines up with Chicago’s east-west street grid, creating spectacular views as the sun is framed in Chicago’s skyline. The effect is known as Chicagohenge — here’s how to see it for yourself .

— Nicole Stock, audience editor

The Chicago Board of Education is poised to review a one-year, $11 million proposed agreement with the Chicago Police Department for the controversial school resource officer program.

The deal, which is up for vote at Wednesday’s board meeting, was forged after policymakers at more than 50 high schools developed plans for creating an environment of physical and emotional safety, with or without uniformed officers on campus .

A Libertyville hospital that was ordered to let a COVID-19 patient receive the controversial medication ivermectin fought back in court Tuesday, saying the woman’s heart rate plunged after she received a “mega dose” of the drug, and that further use could lead to more health problems.

Nearly four months ago, Abbott closed a Gurnee factory making COVID-19 tests. Now, it’s reopening that facility amid a surge in demand.

Benet Academy has reversed course and offered the head coaching job of the girls lacrosse team to Amanda Kammes, an alumna of the Lisle-based Catholic high school who had seen the job offer rescinded after officials learned she was in a same-sex marriage .

U.S. home prices have been at record highs in every major metro area but Chicago , where the market is hot but a number of factors, from a slow recovery after the Great Recession to geography, have meant the city hasn’t seen the numbers logged at the height of the real estate boom.

In a city rife with Irish bars, yet another is on the way. But this one comes with a particularly familiar name to most beer drinkers: Guinness.

The legendary Irish beer brand said Tuesday it will launch a restaurant, pub and brewery in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood in early 2023 , “hopefully in time for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Jay Sethi, chief marketing officer of Guinness’ parent company, Diageo Beer Co., a subsidiary of global spirits giant Diageo.

