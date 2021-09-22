Burglars Ram U-Haul Into Tarzana Cell Phone Repair Shop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Burglars rammed a U-Haul truck into a cell phone repair shop in Tarzana early Wednesday morning and then ransacked the store.

The burglary occurred just after 3:20 a.m. at A2Z Wireless in the 19300 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

The suspects backed the U-Haul through the front of the store, destroying the folding security gate and shattering the glass entrance, police said.

After ransacking the store, they sped away.

There was no word on how many suspects were involved and whether they were armed. It’s unclear if there is any surveillance video of the burglary.

On Tuesday, the LAPD reported that the number of armed robberies across the L.A. area have been increasing at an alarming rate in recent months.