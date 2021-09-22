7 chic yet comfy looks for under $50 that will upgrade your fall wardrobe

In-between-seasons weather has always had its advantages for me, especially that much-anticipated transition from summer to fall. As someone who hates being too hot, it’s a relief when the heat and humidity are less oppressive, but the tree leaves are still lush, and daylight continues to extend to 7 p.m. Still, despite the benefits, I find this time of year to be a total pain to dress for. The erratic fluctuation of day-to-day temperature, the occasional rainstorm, and inconsistent wind patterns make early fall fashion choices laborious and often ending in low-grade remorse (as in, the now-stained white jeans I wore last week during an unexpected downpour). It’s undeniably a tricky time to navigate on the wardrobe front, but I’ve been relying on a few staples lately that have made this time around much easier.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO