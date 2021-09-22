CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Morais Responds to NordicTrack Drama as the Company Gives Statement

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhem, so in case you missed yesterday's news, Brendan Morais has reportedly lost his sponsorship with NordicTrack thanks to continued backlash over his behavior on Bachelor in Paradise. Which, reminder, allegedly included coming onto BiP in a low-key 'ship with Pieper James, using Natasha Parker for roses while he waited for Pieper to arrive, chatting about his followers, and being generally disrespectful of Natasha during their breakup.

Cosmopolitan

Wells Adams Teased the "Most Insane" BiP Moment and Thanks to Spoilers We Know Exactly What Happens

Please cancel all your plans tomorrow night because ABC is serving up three full hours of Bachelor in Paradise, which...frankly...no one asked for! Yet here we are, and I, for one, cannot wait. According to BiP bartender Wells Adams, this week's super-sized episode is going to be THE most dramatic ever—and thanks to spoilers we know exactly what happens.
Daily News

‘Girls’ star Lena Dunham marries musician Luis Felber: report

TV star and writer Lena Dunham has privately married her boyfriend, musician Luis Felber, according to a report. Their nuptials took place over the weekend, People reported, citing a source. Neither Dunham nor Felber have made a public announcement. Dunham, who is from New York, created and starred on the HBO series “Girls,” which ran from 2012 to 2017, and also co-ran the online “Lenny” ...
talesbuzz.com

Brendan Morais reportedly dropped by sponsor over ‘BiP’ drama

It’s not all roses after “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Reality TV star Brendan Morais has reportedly been dropped by his sponsors at NordicTrack due to his controversial appearance on ABC’s dating show. A source close to the fitness equipment company told The Sun on Monday that NordicTrack was “no longer doing...
Brendan Morais lost NordicTrack sponsorship after Bachelor in Paradise backlash

It’s clear losing followers wasn’t Brendan Morais’ plan when coming to Bachelor in Paradise, but that’s exactly what happened. Intentionally leading on Natasha Parker in hopes of waiting for Pieper James’ arrival, after dumping her, he continued to insult her by calling her annoying and pointing out she had no other prospects on the beach.
TVShowsAce

‘Bachelorette’ Star Tayshia Adams ROASTS Brendan Morais

Tayshia Adams is not holding back her feelings about former contestant Brendan Morais. In a new interview, she ROASTS him with one sentence. What did she say? Plus, she opens up about the struggles she’s had in her relationship with Zac Clark. Where do they stand today?. Bachelorette alum admits...
TVShowsAce

‘BIP’ Brendan Morais Addresses Natasha Parker, Pieper James In New Apology

As promised in a previous Instagram post, Brendan Morais has spoken up and issued another formal apology. This one via video on Instagram. After watching the 7 minute long video, fans can decide if he’s sincere or truthful. During the video, Brendan addresses the multiple controversies that plagued him during his time on Bachelor in Paradise. He went from loved by Bachelor Nation to basically loathed. He’s lost nearly 100k followers as a result of his actions and words. Keep reading to find out more about what Brendan has to say about it all.
Elite Daily

Brendan Apologized For The ‘BIP’ Drama Again & Wow

He’s in the hot seat. Brendan Morais released a seven-minute apology video on Instagram after he was accused of going on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise for all the wrong reasons. The TV personality, who left the show with his beloved Pieper James, was rumored to have already been in a relationship with her before the series started. Awkward! However, Morais said that that’s not the case and he absolutely did not go on Bachelor in Paradise as anything but a single man.
Distractify

After All of the Drama, Are Pieper and Brendan From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Still Together?

Spoiler alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. After a two-year hiatus and fans craving drama more than ever, Bachelor in Paradise has been serving all that we need and more. With its return to television, fans can cheer for their favorites of Bachelor Nation, and some eps are filling fans with burning questions like are Pieper and Brendan still dating? Here’s what we know.
Cosmopolitan

Royal fans spot Prince Harry's sweet tribute to Archie on New York trip

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public outing together since welcoming their daughter earlier this year. On Thursday 23 September, the couple visited the One World Trade Centre in New York ahead of their appearance at the Global Citizen Live event. The pair were both dressed...
Cosmopolitan

A Timeline of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Entire Relationship

There were a lot of celebrity couples roaming the streets this summer, and though Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber might not have been the most extra, they were 100 percent the cutest. No, we never saw these two making out on a yacht in the middle of Europe (hi, Bennifer) or touching tongues on a red carpet (hello there, Kravis), but they made it clear they're all kinds of in love.
