Brendan Morais Responds to NordicTrack Drama as the Company Gives Statement

As promised in a previous Instagram post, Brendan Morais has spoken up and issued another formal apology. This one via video on Instagram. After watching the 7 minute long video, fans can decide if he’s sincere or truthful. During the video, Brendan addresses the multiple controversies that plagued him during his time on Bachelor in Paradise. He went from loved by Bachelor Nation to basically loathed. He’s lost nearly 100k followers as a result of his actions and words. Keep reading to find out more about what Brendan has to say about it all.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO