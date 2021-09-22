CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

177 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past week, per Dare County’s Tuesday update

islandfreepress.org
 5 days ago

Dare County released the following update for Tuesday, September 21, which provides details on recent Coronavirus cases, vaccine data, and more COVID-19 information. Dare County continues to experience widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 virus and remains in the red category on the CDC’s Level of Community Transmission map. Red indicates a high level of community transmission of the virus. Overall, new case numbers dropped this week, as well as the weekly percentage of positive COVID-19 tests to total COVID-19 tests. We are hopeful with continued practice of mitigation measures, including getting vaccinated, masking, physical distancing and good hand hygiene, we will continue to see new case numbers decrease.

islandfreepress.org

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Kent County to roll out COVID-19 vaccine boosters Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department says it will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients on Tuesday. The boosters will be available at the county’s three clinics, where you can also go to get your first or second dose. You can make an appointment by calling 616.632.7200.
KENT COUNTY, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,029 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,029 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 990 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases. This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 27, 2021. In the last 72 hours, 1,029 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 990 are confirmed cases and 39 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/JoYryAo8uk — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 27, 2021 The four new deaths happened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18. All were 65 years or older. There have been 8,099 total hospitalizations and 119,718 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,132. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS LA

LA County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Deaths; Hospitalizations Hold Steady

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County’s number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients held mostly steady Monday, increasing by one, while the county reported just five new virus-related deaths. Numbers of new fatalities and COVID infections tend to be low on Mondays due to delays in reporting from the weekend. The five new COVID deaths reported Monday gave the county an overall death toll of 26,018. The county reported another 986 cases, for a pandemic total of 1,455,155. According to state figures, where were 908 people hospitalized in the county with COVID, up from 907 on Sunday, with 278 people in intensive care, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 900 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 9.4% on Sunday. The change in positivity comes along with 936 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 672,089 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 174 new probable cases with a total number of 141,232 antigen test results being positive. One new The post SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 900 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J#Covid Vaccinations#Island Pharmacy#Bear Drugs#Beach Pharmacy
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Residents Starting To Get Booster Shots After CDC Announcement

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Delta variant continues to fuel a rise in COVID-19 cases, Pfizer booster shots are now going into some arms of Marylanders following the CDC’s stamp of approval on Friday. “Upwards of 98 to 99-percent of positive cases in the country are delta at this point,” said Dr. Jonathan Thierman, Chief Medical Information Officer of LifeBridge Health. Those eligible for a booster shot include everyone 65 and older, adults with certain underlying conditions, adults in congregate living facilities and people who are at increased risk due to their job. “I think it’s important. I mean we already do flu...
MARYLAND STATE
KFVS12

66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 24. The health center also reported 61 newly resolved cases. As of Friday, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard showed 68,473 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ktbb.com

COVID-19 live updates: US records 1.1 million pediatric cases over past five weeks

(NEW YORK) -- The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 676,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The average number of daily deaths in the U.S. has risen about 20% in the last week, according to data from the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 81 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Tuesday; Penn State Health begins reporting vaccine status for COVID patients

The state Department of Health reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Tuesday. Tuesday's report included 271 total test results, with 17 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (190) and confirmed positive tests (64), the county saw 25.1% of its tests come back positive.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy