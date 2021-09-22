177 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past week, per Dare County’s Tuesday update
Dare County released the following update for Tuesday, September 21, which provides details on recent Coronavirus cases, vaccine data, and more COVID-19 information. Dare County continues to experience widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 virus and remains in the red category on the CDC’s Level of Community Transmission map. Red indicates a high level of community transmission of the virus. Overall, new case numbers dropped this week, as well as the weekly percentage of positive COVID-19 tests to total COVID-19 tests. We are hopeful with continued practice of mitigation measures, including getting vaccinated, masking, physical distancing and good hand hygiene, we will continue to see new case numbers decrease.islandfreepress.org
