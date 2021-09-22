CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua WILL beat Oleksandr Usyk inside the first seven rounds, claims Dillian Whyte... but warns unified champion he will struggle if he 'wants to prove who's the better boxer'

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Anthony Joshua will beat Oleksandr Usyk in the first seven rounds of their fight this weekend as long as he shows confidence from the get-go, according to Dillian Whyte.

Joshua's WBA, WBO and IBF world titles are on the line in one of the toughest tests of his career when he faces the Ukrainian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Brit has been installed as the bookmakers' favourite to triumph over the former cruiserweight champion in north London, and his fellow heavyweight Whyte believes that will come to fruition if he can press Usyk and set the pace of the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwrYD_0c4IWl5h00
Anthony Joshua will beat Oleksandr Usyk in the first seven rounds, according to Dillian Whyte
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndaH7_0c4IWl5h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHaMq_0c4IWl5h00

'Joshua will stop him in the first five, six, or seven rounds. Usyk will start fast, and Joshua will be a bit cagey because he's a southpaw, and he's lighter,' Whyte told BBC 5 Live.

'Joshua also lacks confidence sometimes in fights where he can get caught up, ''He's a good boxer.''

'Hopefully, he goes back to his old self and starts pressing Usyk and being the bigger, stronger guy and starts backing him up and hitting him with stuff.

'I think he can get the job done early. Usyk is a good southpaw, but he's an aggressive southpaw as well.

'He likes to press the fight, but Joshua has height and reach, and power. If Joshua wants to set the pace, he can get an early knockout. But if he wants to prove who's the better boxer, I think he'll struggle.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAbI3_0c4IWl5h00
But Whyte (above) says Joshua must not lack confidence and must set the pace of the fight

Whyte beat Joshua in the amateurs in 2009, but it has been a different story since then.

Former world champions Joseph Parker and Andy Ruiz are the only fighters that have lasted the full distance against Joshua, but his promoter Eddie Hearn has warned he is now set for his 'toughest ever fight'.

Promoter Hearn told PA: 'I'm very nervous, which is great. I want to be nervous because I then know it's a real fight.

'This is probably AJ's toughest ever fight and I think he's going to prove to the world how good he is. He's ready for this fight but it's the ultimate challenge with someone that's very strong mentally.

'Mentally it will be draining (for Joshua) because he's going to have to think a lot, there will be a lot of feints from both men and reactions are going to be key.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjcrQ_0c4IWl5h00
Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn (R) has warned he is now set for his 'toughest ever fight'

'I just can't wait to watch it unfold, it's a real, real high-end heavyweight fight. (Usyk is) going to be a tough, tough nut to crack. AJ's got to break him down, beat him up and hopefully take him out.'

Usyk is making the challenging transition from cruiserweight, in which division he was the undisputed world champion, to heavyweight.

The pair both won Olympic gold in their respective heavyweight and super heavyweight categories at London 2012, but now three world titles are on the line for the duo in the same category.

'I am confident of beating Joshua even though he has a combination of factors,' Usyk said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUjrX_0c4IWl5h00
Ukrainian Usyk won the heavyweight gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London

'I know that as a London Olympic gold medallist, like myself, and a British world heavyweight champion he was made to be a superstar. But I have no nerves about fighting him. Why would I?

'Yes, this is the biggest fight of my career. Yes, he is a big heavyweight. But I believe I will win. So do all my compatriots and followers, who know I will do everything to do so.

'But this is not something to shout about in every corner. I am not predicting a knock-out. I am just looking forward to another victory. To be nervous would only make me weaker. I am calm. I have been watching his fights for a long time. And I have added some weight to my body.'

