Presidential Election

The four real reasons some moderates are balking at Biden’s reconciliation bill

By Perry Bacon Jr.
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe divide in the Democratic Party is often described as a progressive wing pitching big ideas that are controversial in swing districts and purple states vs. a centrist wing that pushes a more modest — and less electorally risky — agenda. But right now, more moderate Democrats such as Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Rep. Kathleen Rice (N.Y.) are balking at a reconciliation bill that is full of ideas that poll well, such as universal free preschool and reducing prescription drug costs, and is being pushed by President Biden, a fellow moderate Democrat.

