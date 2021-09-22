LHA creates leadership cohorts to serve the Harrisburg community
Photo by Todd Gearhart for Leadership Harrisburg Area. Each year for the past 35 years, Leadership Harrisburg Area has welcomed another class into its rigorous nine-month Community Leadership Series training program — that’s more than 1,500 graduates since it started. Una Martone, president and CEO of LHA, says those graduates today are serving the community in a variety of ways — running boards of directors, leading corporations and large educational organizations, running non-profits, and pulling the community together.harrisburgmagazine.com
