CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

LHA creates leadership cohorts to serve the Harrisburg community

By Editor
harrisburgmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto by Todd Gearhart for Leadership Harrisburg Area. Each year for the past 35 years, Leadership Harrisburg Area has welcomed another class into its rigorous nine-month Community Leadership Series training program — that’s more than 1,500 graduates since it started. Una Martone, president and CEO of LHA, says those graduates today are serving the community in a variety of ways — running boards of directors, leading corporations and large educational organizations, running non-profits, and pulling the community together.

harrisburgmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Dauphin, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lha#Volunteers#Community Service#Servant Leadership#Hm Health Solutions#Power Interfaith

Comments / 0

Community Policy