CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Aide To Ukraine’s President Survives Apparent Assassination Attempt

By CNN
WIBC.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIEV, Ukraine. — Shots were fired at the car of a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside Kiev on Wednesday morning, in what police are calling an assassination attempt. Ukrainian police said in a statement that a car that Serhiy Shefir was traveling in came under fire in...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

All-out war with Russia 'is a possibility' Ukraine warns as Putin and Belarus alarm NATO with huge war games featuring 200,000 troops, months after military build-up on Ukraine's borders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that all-out war with neighbouring Russia was a possibility, and that he wanted to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the mounting tensions between the nations. Their torrid relationship took a turn for the worse earlier this year when...
POLITICS
Vice

Haiti’s Prime Minister is Now a Suspect in the President’s Assassination

Haiti’s top prosecutor asked a judge on Tuesday to charge the prime minister in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7. The request to the investigating judge in the case comes just three days after it was revealed that Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister on July 20, exchanged two phone calls with one of the primary suspects of the killing hours after Moïse was shot and killed in his home by a group of gunmen that included Colombian mercenaries.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Shots fired at Ukraine presidential aide's car

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian police say the car of a top aide to the country's president came under heavy gunfire, seriously wounding the driver. The national police said more than 10 bullets were fired Wednesday at the car of Serhiy Shefir, first assistant to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Authorities said Shefir...
PUBLIC SAFETY
jack1065.com

Zelenskiy aide: attempt on my life aimed to scare Ukraine’s leadership

KYIV (Reuters) – Serhiy Shefir, a top aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said an assassination attempt against him on Wednesday was designed to frighten the Ukrainian leadership. “I have not conducted any cases that would have caused aggression. I think this is intimidation,” Shefir told a joint news briefing...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took secret millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took his millionaire mistress abroad more than 60 times on 'diplomatic missions' and bankrolled her luxury lifestyle, a new report from Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team has revealed. Actress and restaurateur Svetlana Polyakova, who has held a position in the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2014,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Assassination#Un#Kiev#Special Police#Ukrainian#The Un General Assembly#Reuters
sandiegouniontribune.com

Germany concerned by talk of Russian mercenary ops in Mali

BERLIN — The German government expressed concern Wednesday at reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali. Germany has several hundred soldiers taking part in United Nations stabilization and European Union training missions in the West African country. “We find the possibility of such a cooperation (between Mali...
POLITICS
WIBC.com

Russia Accused Of ‘Ghostwriter’ Cyberattacks Ahead Of German Election

BERLIN, Germany. — The European Commission has accused Russia of trying to interfere in European democratic processes just days before Sunday’s parliamentary election in Germany. In a statement on Friday, the European Commission said: “EU Member States have observed malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as Ghostwriter, and associated these with...
EUROPE
Washington Post

The Russian election was supposed to shore up Putin’s legitimacy. It achieved the opposite.

MOSCOW – Electoral precinct 40, located in a charming historic area a few minutes’ walking distance from the Kremlin, is among the few in Moscow that can be trusted to count votes honestly. Ever since I first voted here at the age of 18, the official tallies have always reflected the actual votes cast. In Moscow’s 2013 mayoral election, the candidate who won the precinct was anticorruption campaigner and opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Local Muscovite pride may be one factor in this honesty; the presence of independent electoral commission members in the precinct may be another.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
PROTESTS
AFP

In separatist Transnistria, Sheriff calls the shots

This year's Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe's poorest country, Moldova. The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the centre of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognised internationally but is propped up by free Russian gas and some 1,500 troops. The territory, however, is effectively run by the Sheriff holding company that sports a five-pointed sheriff's star as its logo.
SPORTS
dallassun.com

What Russia's the most powerful assault rifle is capable of

The weapon penetrates solid walls and even the slightest hit of its ammo is lethal for any enemy. Our correspondent tries it himself and shares his feeling with us. Back in 2001 Russian FSB forces ordered a new assault rifle that would be able to effectively penetrate solid walls as well as toughest body armour plates. The need for a new weapon was revealed after a terrorist attack on a school in Beslan with the imprisonment of more than 1,100 people as hostages (including 777 children)
MILITARY
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy