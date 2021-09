The S.D. and Iowa Rock and Roll Band “Uncle Zeek” (with Cass County Museum director Tim Andersen on lead guitar) will appear in concert at Jen’s Cabaret (formerly Cadillac Bar) in Cass Lake, next to LLTC and the old Casino. Cadillac Country opens the show at 7 p.m.; Uncle Zeek at 8:15 p.m. Tickets $20 at the door. Music by Zep, Doors, Bowie, Byrds, The Who, Hendrix and original music.